Manchester Unitied, Tottenham saunter to victory

London, September 30: Manchester United came up with a dominant display to beat Crystal Palace, who have lost all seven Premier League games this season without scoring - 4-0 on Saturday (September 30).
Unbeaten United led within three minutes when Marcus Rashford's excellent work on the left wing ended with a cut-back to Juan Mata, who steered home from 10 yards.
Their second came when Ashley Young crossed for Marouane Fellaini to volley home in the 35th minute.
Fellaini scored his second goal in the 49th minute with a close-range header from Rashford's free-kick.
Romelu Lukaku scored a late fourth - his 11th goal in 10 United games - in the 86th minute by converting Anthony Martial's cross from close range.
With this win, United have collected 19 points from seven games to sit on top of the table.
Earlier, Harry Kane struck a double in Tottenham Hotspur's 4-0 win over Huddersfield. Kane now has 13 goals in the last six away league games.
Kane, who netted 13 goals for club and country this month including a Champions League hat-trick at Apoel Nicosia, opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a confident finish after robbing Town defender Chris Loewe.
OTHER RESULTS
West Brom: 2 (Salomon Rondon 18th, Jonny Evans 21st) drew Watford: 2 (Aboulaye Doucoure 37th, Richarlison 95th).
West Ham: 1 (Difara Sakho 90th) bt Swansea: 0
Stoke City: 2 (Diouf 40th, Peter Crouch 85th) bt Southampton: 1 (Maya Yoshida 75th).
Bournmouth: 0 drew with Leicester City: 0