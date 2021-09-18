Mane makes poor Palace pay yet again to reach Liverpool century at Anfield

London, Sept. 18: Sadio Mane scored his 100th goal for Liverpool as the Senegal forward once again found the net against Crystal Palace, creating Premier League history in the process.
A loose ball after Mohamed Salah had seen a header saved by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita allowed Mane to smash Liverpool ahead just before half-time at Anfield on Saturday.
The goal came towards the end of an opening 45 minutes that saw Jurgen Klopp's side have 14 attempts, including a remarkable close-range miss by Diogo Jota when he had the goal at his mercy.
However, Mane finally broke the deadlock to reach his century in all competitions for the Reds, doing so in his 224th appearance since his arrival from Southampton in 2016.
The 29-year-old becomes the 18th player to make it to the milestone for Liverpool, doing so faster than club legends Kenny Dalglish (241 games), Ian St John (270) and Kevin Keegan (318).
100 - Sadio Mané has scored his 100th goal for Liverpool in all competitions, 10 of which have come against Crystal Palace, his most against a single opponent for the Reds. Centurion. pic.twitter.com/gJ4x7qNl34— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 18, 2021
Salah sits third on the list when it comes to fastest by appearances, the Egyptian reaching his 100 in 159 outings. Only Roger Hunt (144) and Jack Parkinson (153) managed to do so in fewer games.
As for Mane, he has now scored in each of his past nine league appearances against Palace – no player had ever previously scored in that number of consecutive games against a single opponent in the competition.
The only other player to have previously scored in eight straight games against an opponent was Robin van Persie, the former Arsenal and Manchester United forward doing so against Stoke City.
In total, Mane has scored 10 times for Liverpool when facing the Eagles, unsurprisingly the most against any single team on his way to three figures.