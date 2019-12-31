Football
Maradona suggested Pochettino but Boca Juniors bring back Russo

By Sacha Pisani
Miguel Angel Russo

Buenos Aires, December 31: Boca Juniors have appointed former boss Miguel Angel Russo as head coach to replace Gustavo Alfaro.

Alfaro stepped down earlier this month and club great Diego Maradona – currently in charge of Argentina's Superliga side Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata – suggested ex-Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino to take charge.

However, Boca brought back Russo, who previously coached the Argentine powerhouse in 2007 and led the club to Copa Libertadores glory that year.

"I always had the illusion of returning to Boca again," Russo told reporters. "The previous coaches who were lucky enough to win the Copa Libertadores have returned.

"I knew that some time I would return and that I never lost it. This is the moment and this is the opportunity."

"Hopefully I can win the Copa Libertadores and celebrate in La Bombonera," he added.

The 63-year-old Russo returns to Buenos Aires after spells with Peruvian side Alianza Lima and Paraguayan outfit Cerro Porteno in 2019.

Russo guided Cerro Porteno to the Libertadores quarter-finals this year – their campaign ended by eventual runners-up River Plate.

Heading into the New Year, Boca are second and a point behind leaders Argentinos Juniors after 16 matches.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 10:04 [IST]
