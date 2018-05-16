Marcelo's son becomes viral with Real heading challenge

Bengaluru, May 16: Brazilian footballer Marcelo's eight-year-old son has gone viral on social media with the help of his dad's Real Madrid team-mates and an already prodigious talent for heading the football.
In a video the left back posted on Instagram which has already been viewed more than four million times, Enzo Vieira exchanges headers with a line of 11 Real players, including his father, sitting on a dressing room bench.
Marcelo’s son absolutely kills the 🗑 challenge 🇧🇷💪 @MarceloM12 pic.twitter.com/mKhELKOfEC— 433 (@official433) May 15, 2018
The youngster, who represents the Spanish club at a junior level, concludes the display by exchanging lofted headers with standing club captain Sergio Ramos before steering the ball into a nearby laundry bin.
The Real players, who face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final on May 26, explode in delight at the successful completion of the feat and mob the schoolboy, hoisting him into the air.
"Daddy's pride," Marcelo wrote next to the video here.
"This is a family @realmadrid."
Madrid meet Villarreal on Saturday (May 19) in their final La Liga match of the season, before their campaign concludes with the Champions League final against Liverpool in Kiev on May 26.
There was good news for them as both Cristiano Ronaldo and Dani Carvajal have returned to full team training.
Portugal star Ronaldo has missed the last two La Liga games after suffering an ankle injury in the first half of the 2-2 draw with Barcelona on May 6.
Carvajal, meanwhile, has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the first leg of the Champions League semi-final win over Bayern Munich.
Madrid posted footage of their latest session on Twitter, showing the pair looking sharp during individual drills, with no obvious discomfort.
⚽🌱👍A full squad for Zidane during the first training session of the week at #RMCity | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/rMVRRn1Nyn— Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) May 15, 2018
They later took part in team practice along with the rest of Zinedine Zidane's squad as they geat ready for the big day.
Madrid, the two-time defending Champions League winners, are eyeing history as they hope to become the first club to bag a hat-trick of UEFA's premier competition.
(With inputs from Agencies).
