Marcos Alonso provides insight on how Frank Lampard wants Chelsea to play

Bengaluru, July 23: Marcos Alonso has opened up about how the Blues will play under new manager Frank Lampard.
Chelsea has had a decent season last term under Maurizio Sarri where he won the Europa League andl finished third in the league. However, his brand of football was often criticised by the supporters heavily.
Since taking charge of the Blues, Lampard has managed three pre-season games so far, winning just one, losing and drawing two others.
The outing so far has not been well received by the fans although it is not accurately a broad enough spectrum from which to assess how the new boss wants to play his team-up.
But defender Marcos Alonso while talking about their preparation has shared some positive aspects of their training and has suggested that the fans can expect more direct football under their former legend while the fullbacks can have more freedom in attack.
The Spaniard endured a poor campaign at Stamford Bridge under Maurizio Sarri and will be looking for a notable improvement with Chelsea and with the arrival of club legend Lampard, he may be allowed increased freedom to bombard down the Blues' flanks as per his understanding.
He told Sky Sports: "The first few sessions have been going very well.
"I feel very good playing the way the manager wants with high intensity, trying to keep the ball, moving the ball side to side and giving freedom for the full-backs to attack.
"Of course, knowing that our main target is to defend but I'm very happy with how we're working and looking forward to the start of the season."
The Blues will play Barcelona in Asia next before returning home to take on Reading, after which they will travel to face RB Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach to complete their pre-season schedule.
Lampard will take his Chelsea side to Manchester United on August 11th where their Premier League campaign gets underway.