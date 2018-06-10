Marcos Rojo says he spoke to Jose Mourinho about Manchester United future

Bengaluru, June 10: Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo had held a face to face talk with manager Jose Mourinho following the conclusion of last season as he admits he fears over his Old Trafford career.
Rojo joined United from Sporting Lisbon in 2014 and in Mourinho's first year had a successful run of games before an unfortunate ACL injury during a Europa league tie ruled him out of that season.
The defender recovered from that horror spell last year, however, the Portuguese did not hand him enough opportunities to shine.
The 28-year-old only managed to get 13 matches over all competitions last season and most of his outings were also not that much satisfactory. He was overlooked by Mourinho, who instead selected the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof ahead of the former Sporting Lisbon man.
Thus an inevitable leading talk of a summer exit has been going on. The player, in a recent interview, also has admitted he is uncertain about his Old Trafford career and regarding the matter, he also had conducted a face to face chat with Mourinho.
United star Marcos Rojo training with Argentina. #manutd #mufc #Rojo pic.twitter.com/c7DdiiIZLA— Man United Views (@man_utd_views) June 6, 2018
He said: “I cannot blame Jose, but at the end of the season, with fear, I went to talk to him and I tried to ask him what was going on.
“He told me there were several in situations similar to mine. And he was going to put the one in who was better.”
Rojo's statement now has indirectly indicated that there might be several players who are currently only on the sporadic list of Mourinho.
Players like Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind and others who also saw their game time limited might be the other few names along with Rojo. Darmian and Blind both have been tipped to leave the club this summer with Darmian linked with a move to Juventus or Napoli, whereas Inter Milan and Roma have shown interest in Blind.
As of now, no recent exit news regarding Rojo have surfaced yet but it is to be seen now how the Argentine left-back manages his future at Old Trafford.
The 28-year-old is currently in the training camp of Argentine World Cup squad and the former Sporting ace is now expected to be in the playing XI of last World Cup's runners-up, which can be a great platform for him to showcase his talent.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends