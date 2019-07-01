Football

By Opta
Marcus Rashford signs new Man United deal

London, July 2: Marcus Rashford has signed a new four-year contract with Manchester United, the Red Devils have confirmed.

Rashford's new deal includes the option for a further 12-month extension and sees the England international earn a pay rise to a reported £300,000 per week.

The 21-year-old was one of the few United players to impress in an underwhelming 2018-19 campaign that saw manager Jose Mourinho replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He scored 10 Premier League goals, his best return yet, as well as converting the late penalty that completed United's stunning Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain.

Rashford's new deal comes after United began their rebuilding job under former striker Solskjaer by signing two promising stars.

Wales winger Daniel James arrived in a reported £15million transfer from Swansea City before England Under-21 right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined from Crystal Palace for a fee understood to be around £50m.

Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 18:40 [IST]
