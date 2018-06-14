Football

Rashford unconcerned by 'slight niggle' ahead of World Cup opener

Posted By:
England forward Marcus Rashford
England forward Marcus Rashford

Moscow, June 14: Marcus Rashford has described his injury as a "slight niggle" and insists the problem is nothing to be concerned about.

England have confidence to win World Cup - Vardy

The Manchester United forward impressed in England's final pre-World Cup friendly, scoring a spectacular goal in Thursday's 2-0 win over Costa Rica at Elland Road.

Rashford and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling are widely thought to be in direct competition for a place in Gareth Southgate's starting XI for the opening Group G meeting with Tunisia on June 18.

On Tuesday (June 12), Southgate confirmed Rashford had picked up a knock but the 20-year-old posted on social media to calm fears over any long-term issues.

"Thanks for the messages I've been getting. Picked up a slight niggle but nothing to worry about #ThreeLions," Rashford wrote.

Rashford scored 13 goals in all competitions for United in 2017-18, fighting for a starting role along with Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial.

Following their opener against Tunisia, England face Panama on June 24 and Belgium on June 28.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 109/0 (20.0 vs AFG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 1:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue