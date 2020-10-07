Gotze joins PSV in coup for Dutch giants

Dortmund, October 7: Mario Gotze has joined Dutch giants PSV following his release by Borussia Dortmund.
The former Bayern Munich player, capped 63 times by Germany, has signed a two-year contract with the Eindhoven club.
Gotze, who was Germany's 2014 World Cup final match-winner, is now 28 and has struggled for consistent form and fitness in recent years.
That has been partly due to a debilitating metabolic condition; however, Gotze made 21 appearances for Dortmund in the 2019-20 season and said he had "a lot of offers" before agreeing to move to the Netherlands.
Attacking midfielder Gotze said of his switch: "I kept on training and got myself fit for the new adventure. I am looking forward to joining my new team-mates for full training and preparing myself for the upcoming fixtures."
PSV are confident they have signed a player capable of making a big contribution.
PSV director of football John de Jong described his arrival as a "godsend", adding on the club's official website: "We are delighted he has signed a contract with PSV. We are very proud."