Mario Gotze's Borussia Dortmund exit looks inevitable: Why Arsenal should sign him

Bengaluru, March 26: Mario Gotze was once regarded as the Golden boy of German football who helped an exciting Borussia Dortmund side under Jurgen Klopp clinch two Bundesliga titles along with a mammoth World cup winners medal with Germany, that too being the man of the match of 2014 final.
However, since that peak, he has only fallen from grace. His move to Bayern can only be called disastrous and his return to Dortmund in 2016, has too not gone well.
Since making a return to his boyhood side, Gotze has endured a pretty rough time. Earlier his metabolic illness kept him out for more than four months, and since then he has lacked the flair and x-factor in his game.
His contract is set to end in June and given there's no football again this season, it's fair to say that he may have played his last game for his current side.
Dortmund are unwilling to offer the player a new contract with the current terms and condition hence the two sides, player and club, now have decided they will not stay together.
The German midfielder is now set to leave the side for the second time in his career but him being a free agent, now could attract a lot of suitors.
It is understood that Arsenal are one of the clubs who have shown interest in him. The German midfielder could well be a welcome addition to Mikel Arteta's squad next Summer although he could face stiff competition from several other sides as well.
Gotze's numbers this season
The 27-year-old has featured in just around 600 minutes of football in all competition. Favre has often deployed him as a false nine however due to tough competition in that place with the presence of Reus and Thorgan Hazard, his gametime has been pretty limited. In just such a short time, the German has only managed to chip in three goals with one assist.
Where would he fit in at Arsenal?
Arsenal have lacked a player of Gotze's ability who will carry the ball from midfield. The German although started his career as an attacking player however has now slowly developed himself to be a number 8.
Arsenal are yet to replace that position vacated by Aaron Ramsey. Gotze, in that regard, can fill that role next season. His possession-based play along with creativity could combine well with Granit Xhaka’s more physical approach, and the two could create a double pivot in the middle of the pitch. Moreover, Arsenal could lose Torreira next season and Gotze, in that case, could be a direct replacement of him, perhaps even a better recruit.
Is this move feasible for the Gunners?
Financially, the move also appears to be feasible for the Gunners. A free transfer could serve the north London giants, who are expected to meet financial controls as Arteta wants to undergo a significant squad overhaul.
But all that being said, Gotze however certainly won't be short of suitors. Giants like Inter and Milan are reportedly also eyeing a move while several Bundesliga sides too have reportedly enquired about the player. It will be interesting to see how this transfer saga pans out in the Summer and certainly, the North London side have to make a strong and early effort to tempt the player.