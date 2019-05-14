Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Marotta: Spalletti and Conte rumours unhelpful

By Opta
Luciano Spalletti

Milan, May 14: Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta admitted rumours about Luciano Spalletti's future are not helpful as the Serie A side continue to be linked with Antonio Conte.

Despite third-placed Inter set for their best finish in the league since 2010-11, doubts remain over head coach Spalletti and whether he will continue in Milan next season.

According to reports, former Juventus, Italy and Chelsea boss Conte is set to replace Spalletti – who led Inter back into the Champions League last season.

Marotta, however, leapt to the defence of Spalletti prior to Monday's 2-0 Serie A victory against Chievo.

"The rumours about Spalletti's future aren't helpful," Marotta told Sky Sport Italia.

"I believe it's the new generation of communication that spread these stories so easily, they create a distraction and can be annoying to read sometimes.

"Spalletti has done a good job and that should be recognised. Our goal was to get into the Champions League spots, and we are going about it the right way.

"I don't understand the criticisms of the last few weeks, as we have almost achieved our goal."

Inter are third – a point clear of Atalanta and three ahead of rivals AC Milan – with two matches remaining.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: INT 2 - 0 CHV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 8:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue