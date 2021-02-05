Marquinhos to Van Dijk: Five most valuable centre-backs in the world football

Bengaluru, February 5: Defenders have not always been the most glorified footballers but with time, stocks of top class defenders are also getting higher and higher. Centre-backs of the very highest caliber are not a commonplace and therefore, top clubs are always ready to spend big on quality central defenders.
In modern football, central defenders are not limited to just defending. Rather, they are expected to contribute a lot more in every department as most modern day managers likes to build from the back and modern day centre-backs are therefore much more comfortable with the ball at their feet.
In this article, we will take a look at five most valuable centre-backs in the world right now.
5. Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid) - €65 million
A defender who has often been linked with several top clubs in the Premier League in the past, Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez has become a rock at the heart of Diego Simeone's defence. The Uruguayan is just 26 years of age and has plenty of football left in him having the potential to reach the very top.
4. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) - €70 million
Raphael Varane is just 27 years of age and has already won more than most players have ever won in their lifetime. This shows how good the Frenchman has been over the years and although his form has taken a dip in recent times, the World Cup winner has the quality to recover from it and get back to his usual best.
3. Marquinhos (PSG) - €70 million
Marquinhos has been a player who has consistently managed to impress at the heart of the PSG over half a decade now and still remains somewhat underrated. The 26-year-old has become the leader of the PSG defence following the departure of Thiago Silva and he hardly has a bad day at office.
2. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) - €75 million
Juventus managed to stave off plenty of competition for the signature of then teenage sensation Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax in the summer of 2019 and the Dutchman has only got better at the Turin club. At only 21-years-old, the Bianconeri will expect the Dutchman to become the rock at the heart of their defence for a decade or possibly more than that.
1. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - €80 million
Virgil van Dijk has been the undisputed best in his position since he made his club-record move to Liverpool from Southampton. The Dutch national skipper has been the cornerstone of the Liverpool side leading them to success and his absence due to injury has seemingly hurt the Reds in the worst possible fashion as Jurgen Klopp's side have been left behind by the two Manchester giants in the title race.