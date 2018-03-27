Slovakia and ex-Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel saved from swallowing tongue in Thailand friendly

Bengaluru, March 27: Former Liverpool star Martin Skrtel had a serious health scare as the defender nearly swallowed his tongue following a hit to the head that knocked him out during Slovakia's international friendly against Thailand. The 33-year-old started the game for Slovakia in the side's King's Cup title in Thailand on Sunday evening. He looked sure to leave the field after an awful occurrence in the 27th minute. Skrtel was struck on the head by a cross from Thailand's Chanathip Songkrasin and the defender immediately went down on the turf unconscious before his teammates understood the seriousness of the circumstance.
Relieved to hear Martin Skrtel is okay after getting knocked out and swallowing his tongue today pic.twitter.com/dzra8KCyqH— Ste Carson (@sjrcarson) March 25, 2018
Midfielder Ondrej Duda quickly reacted. Duda struck his hand into Skrtel's mouth to keep his mouth clear and stopped him from swallowing his tongue.
Paramedics were also brought in soon after. Skrtel responded to the treatment well and went on to play the rest of the game until he was substituted in the 72nd minute for Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar.
Slovakia won that game 3-2 victory and the hosts and defending champions Thailand failed to defend the King's Cup title in the final.
Following the game, the player now has returned his club Fenerbahce in Turkey. The Turkish Super Lig club, who acquired Skrtel from Liverpool in 2016, announced that the player is completely fine.
A statement on their club website read: “We were saddened to hear that the footballer, Martin Skrtel, fainted for a short while in the game between Slovakia and the Thailand national team.
“After the intervention, we send our wishes to the player, whose health condition has returned to normal and the situation is now good.”
Thanks a lot for all the fans who care about me! I m OK Dont worry!— Martin Skrtel (@Skrtl_Martin) March 25, 2018
🤲 pic.twitter.com/HUaL4wfkc3
Skrtel also took to Twitter to convince supporters following the friendly that he is fine. “Thanks a lot for all the fans who care about me! I’m OK Don’t worry!” he tweeted.
The centre-half will now gear up to play for his side next Monday at Kayserispor as they sit fourth in the table, six points behind leaders Galatasaray in their battle for the title of the Turkish Super Lig.
