Football

Allegri: Napoli will win their remaining games

Posted By:
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri (left) celebrates with match winner Gonzalo Higuain
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri (left) celebrates with match winner Gonzalo Higuain

Milan, April 29: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes Napoli will keep the pressure on his team in the Serie A title race by winning all of their remaining games.

Allegri's side pushed four points clear at the top with a thrilling 3-2 win over a 10-man Inter at San Siro on Saturday (April 28).

Napoli can move that buffer back to one with three games left with a win at Fiorentina on Sunday (April 29).

Allegri feels Maurizio Sarri's side will be successful in their remaining matches, urging his team to win clashes against Bologna, Roma and Verona.

"We'll need to win all the remaining games to win the title because Napoli will win every remaining match. We need to take things game by game now," he said.

"About the match , I'll say it was a wonderful match. It was tough even though they played with 10 men after the 15th minute.

"The San Siro was incredible, playing in that stadium in front of 80,000 people is always astonishing.

"So, Italian football and sport won tonight. And fortunately Juventus also won."

Matias Vecino was sent off in the 18th minute for Inter, who led 2-1 with less than five minutes remaining.

But a Milan Skriniar own goal and Gonzalo Higuain strike saw Juve to a come-from-behind win.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

Story first published: Sunday, April 29, 2018, 8:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 29, 2018

Latest Videos

+ More
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
POLLS

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel