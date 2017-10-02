Matic says his best is yet to come

London, October 2: Nemanja Matic has promised there is even more to come having kept it "simple" at the start of his Manchester United career to disguise the impact of a disrupted pre-season.
"I didn't have pre-season," Matic said. "I trained alone. I can feel it in some parts of the game! My body is not ready yet and I have some difficulty, of course, but I try to hide that and to play simple. I will be better," he said as reported by the Independent.
"We know what we have to do because we are Manchester United and we are focused just on the next game.
"Always the next game is the most important, so game by game we have to collect points and next May we will see. It's a long way to go."
However, United's sixth successive win at Old Trafford this season in all competitions cannot be overlooked after poor home form cost them so dearly last term.
"As you know, we've won almost every game, we only drew at Stoke - in the Premier League it is very hard to do this," Matic said.
"This can only be done by big teams, so we showed that we are a big team and we have to continue like this.
"We cannot be relaxed for the future because we have to win more, focus because the teams now know how we play.
"The teams know our formation, our players and, of course, in the future those will want to show they can play against Manchester United so we will be focused, we will be ready for that. It is going to be hard but that's why we are here."