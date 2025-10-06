Sports Bulletin For October 6: From Rohit Sharma 'Never' In 2027 World Cup Plans To Indians To Play In LPL 2025

Football Matteo Politano Withdraws From Italy Squad For World Cup Qualifiers Due To Injury Italy faces another setback as Matteo Politano withdraws from the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and Israel due to injury. Leonardo Spinazzola replaces him. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

Italy's national football team faces another setback as Matteo Politano has withdrawn from the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and Israel. Napoli's Leonardo Spinazzola will replace him, as confirmed by Italy on Monday. This follows Mattia Zaccagni's withdrawal due to an injury sustained during training, with Roberto Piccoli stepping in for his first national call-up.

Spinazzola returns to the national team for the first time since September 2023. Gennaro Gattuso, who has won both matches as coach so far, announced the squad on Friday. He also recalled Matteo Gabbia and Bryan Cristante. Gabbia last played in October 2024, while Cristante has been absent since June last year.

Politano had to leave the field in the 50th minute during Napoli's 2-1 victory over Genoa on Sunday. Among Napoli players this season, only Kevin De Bruyne has created more chances than Politano, who ranks second for shots behind Scott McTominay. Despite these stats, he is yet to score this season.

Fiorentina's Hans Nicolussi Caviglia and Nicolo Cambiaghi from Bologna have been included in the senior squad for their first time. Italy currently holds second place in Group I, trailing leaders Norway by six points. They are set to face Estonia away on Saturday before hosting Israel.

The changes come as Italy aims to strengthen its position in the group standings. With new talents joining and experienced players returning, Gattuso hopes to maintain his winning streak and secure vital points in the upcoming matches.