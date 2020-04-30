Football
Pochettino: Before I die I want to manage Tottenham again

By Rob Lancaster

London, April 30: Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he hopes to get the chance to one day return to Tottenham and finish the work he started.

The former Argentina international was in charge at Spurs for over five years, leading them to top-four Premier League finishes in all bar one of his full seasons at the helm, as well as reaching the final of the Champions League last year.

However, he was unable to deliver a trophy during his time at the helm and, with the club struggling in the bottom half of the table, was dismissed in November 2019.

Jose Mourinho is now in charge but Pochettino retains the belief that he will reunite with Spurs at some stage in his career, admitting the club remains "deep" in his heart.

"It was an amazing journey that finished in a way that of course no one wants to finish," Pochettino said while appearing on BT Sport.

"But deep in my chest, in my soul, in my heart, I am sure that we will cross again. For sure, from now since the day I left the club, my dream is to one day be back and to try and finish the work we didn't finish.

"We were so close to winning the right trophies. The Premier League and Champions League, we were very close. We stopped this way now.

"Of course I am looking forward to moving on and I'm so motivated for the next project. But, deep inside, I would like one day to be back [at Spurs]. The club is special, the fans are so special."

He added: "Maybe in five years, maybe in 10 years, but before I die I want to manage Tottenham again and try, if possible, to win one title.

"I want to feel what it means to win one title with Tottenham because the fans are amazing.

"All the love we received was amazing and that [winning a title] is a good opportunity for all the love they showed us from day one."

Pochettino has been linked with a return to the English top tier with Newcastle United, who are set for a change of ownership.

Story first published: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 3:20 [IST]
