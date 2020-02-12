Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pochettino would 'love' Premier League return amid Man Utd links

By Sacha Pisani
Mauricio Pochettino

London, February 12: Mauricio Pochettino said he would "love" to work in the Premier League again as the former Tottenham manager continues to be linked with Manchester United.

Pochettino led Tottenham to the Champions League final last season but was sacked in November and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Barcelona emerged as a possible destination for Pochettino until the La Liga champions turned to Quique Setien, however, links to United refuse to subside.

Pochettino is reportedly keen on the United job as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer struggles at Old Trafford, where the Red Devils are eighth and six points adrift of the top four.

"To be honest, I would love to work in the Premier League," Pochettino said on 'In The Pink' podcast.

"It's going to be difficult, I know, and for now it's a moment to wait and we'll see what happens.

"It's a moment of recovery, to think about yourself a little bit, and to be ready because in football always something can happen and you need to be ready.

"I'm ready and waiting for a new challenge. I have the belief and confidence that the next challenge will be fantastic."

Pochettino added: "I was in Argentina, I was in Qatar, I was in Spain and I have Jesus (Perez, assistant manager to Pochettino at Spurs) who follows the news a little bit but I notice the rumours.

"All of the coaching staff accept that there are rumours. We deal with rumours naturally.

"The people need natural people, normal people and we don't say that we are unique with that but we are not actors and we don't do anything that we don't believe."

If a Premier League job does not arise, Pochettino will pursue an opportunity outside of England.

"If we move to Europe," the 47-year-old Argentinian said. "We are going to miss England."

More MAURICIO POCHETTINO News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 6:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue