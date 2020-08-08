Maurizio Sarri defends Dybala risk, De Ligt set for surgery

Milan, August 8: Maurizio Sarri suggested he had little choice but to risk Paulo Dybala in Juventus' Champions League clash with Lyon despite the forward's thigh injury.
Dybala was a doubt for Friday's second leg after hobbling out of a 2-0 win over Sampdoria on July 26.
But the Argentina international was still named on the bench in Turin, with Juve needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.
The Bianconeri won 2-1 thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's double, yet went out on away goals, while Dybala was introduced but later had to be substituted himself after pulling up.
However, with Juan Cuadrado also struggling and unable to take up an attacking role as Danilo was introduced from the bench, Sarri felt he had to utilise Dybala.
"If I had come here [to speak to the media] without using Dybala, I would have been asked why I hadn't risked him," Sarri told reporters. "If not tonight, then when?
"It was a risk, but it was something we had to do because Cuadrado had some muscular problems and was alerting the bench that he was struggling. He had to go off."
Dybala and Cuadrado are not Juve's only injury concerns as the season ends, however, with Matthijs de Ligt now hoping to address a persistent shoulder complaint.
"I want to recover from the shoulder problem for next season," the centre-back told Mediaset.
Asked if he would have an operation, De Ligt added: "Yes, I think so."