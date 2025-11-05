Football Max Dowman Becomes Youngest Player In Champions League History At Just 15 Years Old At just 15 years and 308 days, Max Dowman made history as the youngest player in Champions League history. Mikel Arteta praised his natural talent and performance during the match against Slavia Prague. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, November 5, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Mikel Arteta is thrilled with the performance of young Max Dowman, who made history in the Champions League. During Arsenal's 3-0 victory over Slavia Prague, Dowman came on for Leandro Trossard in the 72nd minute. Trossard had earlier assisted Mikel Merino's first goal. Merino, stepping in for the injured Viktor Gyokeres, scored twice after Bukayo Saka's penalty had given Arsenal the lead.

Dowman, at just 15 years and 308 days old, became the youngest player to feature in a Champions League match. He managed six touches and attempted three dribbles, successfully completing one. Arteta praised Dowman's natural talent, stating, "What he's done on the pitch, you cannot teach that, you see it on the pitch." He added that age is irrelevant when it comes to Dowman's contributions.

Arteta also commended Mikel Merino for his adaptability in playing as a centre-forward. With several attacking players unavailable, Merino stepped up impressively. "We are lacking a lot of attacking players and he had to step up," Arteta noted. Although Merino hadn't played in that position before, he seized the opportunity to showcase his skills effectively.

Arsenal's defensive solidity has been remarkable as they have won their last eight matches without conceding a goal. This achievement equals the longest run by an English top-flight team, matching records set by Preston North End and Liverpool decades ago. Arteta emphasised their defensive strategy: "If we are able to nullify their attack, then the opposition has very few ways to score."

Reflecting on their recent performances, Arteta acknowledged areas for improvement but also highlighted their strengths. "We could have done some things better," he admitted. "But we did things really well too." Arsenal's current form demonstrates both resilience and tactical acumen under Arteta's guidance.