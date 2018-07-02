Max Meyer told to drop his wage demand by Arsenal Club Management

London, July 2: Arsenal have reportedly asked Schalke midfielder Max Meyer to decrease his wage demands.
The Gunners' new manager, Unai Emery wants to make several changes in the squad of their to stay in the contention of the top four finish in the Premier League in the next season.
In the previous two seasons, the Gunners were not able to make it to the top four position in the Premier League table and they are missing the chance of playing in the Champions League.
These are not good signs for a club like Arsenal, who are going to miss the Champions League for two consecutive seasons. So, this time the club management are desperate to get some new players in the squad to compete with the other big clubs in the next season.
Meyer was in the wish list of Unai Emery in this summer transfer window. But his high yearly wage demand, around £4 million, along with the weekly wage of £77,000 seems to be too much for his suitors.
Many other top European clubs like Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Fenerbahce are also reluctant to meet up such huge demand of the 22-year-old German midfielder. Meyer's contract is going to end in this summer with Schalke 04.
The player is not interested to sign a new contract with the club; so it is expected that he will have a new club in the next season.
At the beginning of his career, Meyer played a more attacking role. Now, he is more comfortable playing from deep into the midfield and creating the moves for his side.
Meyer has made 191 appearances in all competitions for Schalke 04 since 2013-14. He has scored 22 goals in those appearances for the German club.
The Gunners desperately need a defensive midfielder in this summer transfer window. They are probably going to play with a 4-2-3-1 formation in the next season.
So, they need a defensive midfielder who will combine with Granit Xhaka deep in the midfield. Meyer is a perfect fit in this position.
But his high demand in wages is delaying the deal. Arsenal are now looking to sign the Uruguayan defensive midfielder Lucas Torreira who also plays in the same position.
So, it is the high time for Meyer to reduce his wage to have a chance to join the Gunners in the next season.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends