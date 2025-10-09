Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala Highlights, IFA Shield 2025: Maclaren, Alberto with Twin Brace, Robson with Hat-trick of Assists as Mariners blow away Visitors

Football Mbappe Confident He Will Surpass Giroud's France Goal Record In Upcoming Match Kylian Mbappe is poised to break Olivier Giroud's all-time goalscoring record for France, needing five more goals. His focus remains on team success as they face Azerbaijan. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 18:06 [IST]

Kylian Mbappe is confident about surpassing Olivier Giroud's record as France's top scorer. He might achieve this milestone in the upcoming match against Azerbaijan. However, his primary focus remains on aiding France's World Cup qualification. Currently, France leads Group D after defeating Ukraine 2-0 and Iceland 2-1 in their recent qualifiers.

Mbappe has already netted 52 goals for his country, just five short of Giroud’s record of 57. Notably, he has achieved this in 48 fewer matches than Giroud. Despite the possibility of scoring five goals to match Giroud in Friday’s game at Parc des Princes, Mbappe remains calm about breaking the record.

Mbappe expressed his confidence during a press conference, stating, "I don't break a taboo if I say that I can score goals against anyone." He acknowledged Azerbaijan's defensive strength, noting their draw with Ukraine. For him, team success outweighs personal achievements. "The stakes are more important than me scoring goals," he added.

The French forward is optimistic about eventually breaking the record but is unsure when it will happen. "I think I'm going to beat him, but when, I don't know," he said. Whether it happens soon or takes longer, he believes it will occur naturally and looks forward to moving on afterward.

Mbappe’s participation in the matches against Azerbaijan and Iceland was uncertain due to an ankle injury sustained during Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Villarreal. Despite this setback, he assured that Real Madrid understood his eagerness to play for France.

"We talked with the club about it," Mbappe explained regarding his minor injury concern. He emphasised that clubs often worry since they pay players' salaries but confirmed there was no disagreement with Madrid over his decision to play for France.

Mbappe’s determination to contribute to his national team highlights his commitment beyond personal accolades. His focus on helping France secure a spot in the World Cup reflects a broader perspective on team success over individual records.