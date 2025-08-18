Di Maria Asserts Messi Must Compete In The 2026 World Cup Regardless Of Condition

Oli McBurnie Leads Hull City To Thrilling 3-2 Victory Against Oxford United Oli McBurnie's decisive goal in the 93rd minute secured a thrilling 3-2 victory for Hull City over Oxford United. The match showcased McBurnie's leadership and Hull's attacking prowess.

Oli McBurnie's late goal in the 93rd minute secured a thrilling 3-2 victory for Hull City against Oxford United on Sunday. Both teams were eager to claim their first Championship win of the season. Hull had previously drawn 0-0 with Coventry City, while Oxford suffered a 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth.

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic praised McBurnie as a natural leader after his decisive performance. "He already proved many times he can be the decision-maker," Jakirovic told BBC Sport. "He's very important for us because you see immediately on the training ground that he's a leader. The boys like him very much already. He's positive and this is important."

The match began with Joe Gelhardt giving Hull an early lead in the second minute. However, Will Lankshear quickly equalised for Oxford in the ninth minute. Matt Crooks restored Hull's advantage in the 20th minute, only for Cameron Brannagan to level again with a long-range shot that Ivor Pandur couldn't stop.

McBurnie, who joined Hull from Las Palmas this summer, made the difference by controlling Ryan Giles' pass and scoring into the bottom-left corner. This goal marked Hull's third attempt at maintaining their lead, which they finally achieved.

Hull City's performance was statistically superior, with 19 shots compared to Oxford's 11 and an expected goals (xG) tally of 2.01 against Oxford's 0.78. They also dominated possession with a 74.5% share, showcasing their control throughout the match.

Jakirovic expressed satisfaction with Hull's first home win in an official game, highlighting their strong start and consistent style of play. "I think we entered the game excellently, very good," he said. "This is very good for our mentality that we believed until the end."

Upcoming Fixtures and Challenges

Hull City will face Blackburn Rovers next Saturday in their third Championship match of the season. Meanwhile, Oxford United will visit Birmingham City, who have accumulated four points from their initial two games.

The victory was well-deserved for Hull as they maintained their attacking approach despite facing defensive challenges from Oxford's compact setup. Jakirovic noted that breaking down such defences requires skillful combinations and precise technique.