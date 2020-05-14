McLaren sign Ricciardo as Sainz replacement for 2021

McLaren also conformed that current driver Lando Norris of Britain will stay with the team for a third year, partnering Ricciardo.

The 30-year-old, winner of seven races for Red Bull replaces Spaniard Sainz who will to join Ferrari as Sebastian Vettel's replacement.

Ferrari confirmed Sainz's arrival after announcing recently that Vettel would be leaving after six years at Maranello.

McLaren said Ricciardo had signed a multi-year deal with the former champions, who finished fourth overall last year but have not won a race since 2012.

"Signing Daniel is another step forward in our long-term plan and will bring an exciting new dimension to the team, alongside Lando," said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

The American paid tribute to Sainz for "the excellent job he has been doing for McLaren in helping our performance recovery plan.

"He's a real team player and we wish him well for his future beyond McLaren," he added.

Team principal Andreas Seidl, welcomed Ricciardo on board.

"Daniel is a proven race-winner and his experience will be a valuable addition to McLaren and our mission to return to the front. With Daniel and Lando as team-mates, I believe we've two racers who'll continue to excite our fans and help the team grow."

Renault issued a short statement saying discussions with Ricciardo over a renewal of his contract had not been successful.

"Within the unprecedented context of the 2020 season, discussions held with Daniel Ricciardo concerning a renewal of his contract beyond the end of 2020 have not been successful," Renault F1 Team tweeted.

Renault DP World F1 Team and Daniel Ricciardo will not continue collaboration beyond 2020



They gave no indication of who might replace the popular Australian, although there are rumours that double world champion Fernando Alonso could make a comeback with the team that took him to his titles in 2005 and 2006.

The 38-year-old Spaniard last drove for McLaren in Formula One in 2018.

"In our sport, and particularly within the current extraordinary situation, reciprocated confidence, unity and commitment are, more than ever, critical values for a works team," said Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul.