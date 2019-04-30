Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Messi angry with Dybala following Real Madrid links

By
Argentina and Barcelona star Lionel Messi
Argentina and Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Bengaluru, April 30: Lionel Messi is reportedly unhappy that Juventus and Argentinian star Paulo Dybala has been in secret communication with Real Madrid over a potential summer move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reports in Spain claim that the Barcelona ace is not on good terms with Dybala stemming from their disagreements in the Argentinian national team and is not at all pleased that the Juventus attacker may join Real Madrid next season.

For his part, Dybala’s brother, who is also his agent, has reportedly held 'secret talks’ with Los Merengues to discuss a potential move for the player in the summer.

Dybala has been reduced to a bit part role at Juventus following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, much like the fate he suffers for Argentina due to the presence of Lionel Messi, and is open to leaving the club in search of first team minutes.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keen on the player as he feels he hasn’t still hit the ceiling of his potential at 25 years old and can offer stiff competition for a starting eleven spot at the club.

In the event that Real Madrid choose not to incorporate James Rodriguez into the scheme of things at the club again, there is a good possibility for Paulo Dybala to slide into that role.

Meanwhile, James Rodriguez is likely to be placed on the transfer list this summer by Zidane.

The Colombian has spent two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich and even though he has not done much wrong at the Allianz Arena, the Bavarian giants are unlikely to opt for making his move permanent.

Zidane also does not rate the Colombian and is eager to sell him to raise funds for new signings.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: FIO 0 - 1 SAS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue