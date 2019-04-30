Messi angry with Dybala following Real Madrid links

Bengaluru, April 30: Lionel Messi is reportedly unhappy that Juventus and Argentinian star Paulo Dybala has been in secret communication with Real Madrid over a potential summer move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Reports in Spain claim that the Barcelona ace is not on good terms with Dybala stemming from their disagreements in the Argentinian national team and is not at all pleased that the Juventus attacker may join Real Madrid next season.
For his part, Dybala’s brother, who is also his agent, has reportedly held 'secret talks’ with Los Merengues to discuss a potential move for the player in the summer.
Dybala has been reduced to a bit part role at Juventus following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, much like the fate he suffers for Argentina due to the presence of Lionel Messi, and is open to leaving the club in search of first team minutes.
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keen on the player as he feels he hasn’t still hit the ceiling of his potential at 25 years old and can offer stiff competition for a starting eleven spot at the club.
In the event that Real Madrid choose not to incorporate James Rodriguez into the scheme of things at the club again, there is a good possibility for Paulo Dybala to slide into that role.
Meanwhile, James Rodriguez is likely to be placed on the transfer list this summer by Zidane.
The Colombian has spent two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich and even though he has not done much wrong at the Allianz Arena, the Bavarian giants are unlikely to opt for making his move permanent.
Zidane also does not rate the Colombian and is eager to sell him to raise funds for new signings.