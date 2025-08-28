Football Lionel Messi Admits To Feeling Scared During Return From Injury For Inter Miami In Leagues Cup Lionel Messi revealed he felt scared during his return from injury as he helped Inter Miami defeat Orlando City. His performance secured a spot in the Leagues Cup final against Seattle Sounders. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 18:26 [IST]

Lionel Messi admitted feeling apprehensive as he returned to play after an injury break, starring in Inter Miami's victory over Orlando City. Messi scored twice, overturning a one-goal deficit before Telasco Segovia added a third in injury time, securing a 3-1 win and a spot in the Leagues Cup final. Miami will face the Seattle Sounders in Sunday's final.

Messi, who has won 46 major trophies, is close to adding another as Miami aims for their second Leagues Cup title after their 2023 win. Despite playing nine fewer games, Messi has scored 19 times this MLS season, trailing Sam Surridge by one goal. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner confessed to being scared during his comeback from injury.

In a post-match interview with MLS Season Pass, Messi said, "I wanted to play. Ever since I came back against the [LA] Galaxy, I felt discomfort there and didn't feel comfortable. I prepared myself to play this game because I knew how important it was." He acknowledged Orlando City as a tough opponent that had beaten them twice this season.

Inter Miami's assistant head coach Javier Morales praised Messi's performance, calling him "the best there has ever been." Morales expressed his admiration for Messi's ability to create opportunities and score goals despite limited training time. "We are at a loss for words when it comes to discussing Leo," said Morales.

Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders secured their place in the final with a 2-0 victory over LA Galaxy. Pedro de la Vega opened the scoring within seven minutes following a goalmouth scramble. Despite Galaxy's dominance, Osaze De Rosario doubled Seattle's lead in the 57th minute.

Seattle owner Adrian Hanauer is focused on limiting Miami's star players in the final. "We're going to have to limit their star players to half chances if that's possible," Hanauer stated. He emphasised the importance of maintaining possession and creating opportunities against Miami.

The Road Ahead for Both Teams

Sergio Busquets, Messi's teammate, shared his optimism about Inter Miami's growth and potential success. "We're trying to help the club grow," Busquets said. "I think the best is ahead of us." He highlighted the team's progress and hoped for another title win.

The upcoming match promises excitement as both teams vie for glory. With Messi leading Inter Miami and Seattle seeking their first major trophy in three years, fans can expect an intense battle on Sunday.