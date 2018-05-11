Mesut Ozil's agent hits back at Martin Keown

Kolkata, May 11: Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil's agent has reacted to the criticism of the former Arsenal defender Martin Keown, calling him "jealous" and "stupid."
Keown, who featured nearly 300 times for Arsenal and was a part of famous 2003/04 invincible squad slammed Ozil after Arsenal bowed out of Europa League semi-final against Atletico.
Keown questioned Ozil's attitude and displays and went on to state that the German player wasn't "fit to wear the shirt".
Now, in response to Keown's criticism of his client, Ozil's agent, Erkut Sogut has delivered a verbal attack on the pundit branding him "stupid" and questioning his achievements as a Gunner.
"I think that Martin Keown feels that just because he used to play football, it gives him the right to attack the current generation of stars," said the agent.
"Perhaps he just wants to remain relevant, or maybe it is due to jealousy? Is he envious about the money and exposure that current footballers have - I don't know.
"But to sit there and criticise, and criticise, and criticise, time and time again, it's getting a bit boring, in all honesty."
Sogut also condemned Keown's footballing ability and ill-treated the behaviour of the former Gunners defender during Arsenal's famous 0-0 draw against Manchester United in September 2003, which saw him, and in addition, several other Arsenal players, ridicule Ruud Van Nistelrooy after he missed a penalty.
"He was an Arsenal reserve so left for Everton and Aston Villa because he wasn’t good enough.
"He returned to Arsenal but was still a reserve - always in the shadow of Adams, Bould, Dixon and Winterburn, and then Campbell, Toure, Lauren and Cole.
"His behaviour towards Van Nistelrooy at Old Trafford brought shame on Arsenal, he will say it showed his passion when really it was bad sportsmanship.
"If Mesut, or any other player in this era were to act like that, they would bring great shame upon themselves and their club.
"In the 2004 Invincible season, Arsene Wenger let him play the last minute vs Leicester to qualify for a winner's medal.
"Otherwise he would not be an Invincible because he didn’t play enough games. He wasn’t a real part of the team.
"Even Keown's team-mate Ray Parlour said publicly he would have killed Wenger if he did not let him come on the pitch against Leicester.
"This is again representative of the behaviour against Manchester United - he claims passion, whilst it is really aggression."
Ozil signed a new three-year contract with Arsenal in January and is currently the highest paid player in the squad.
The German international has played total 35 matches so far this season, scoring 5 and assisting 14 but will now miss the rest of the season through injury, but is expected to be be back for his country's World Cup campaign.
