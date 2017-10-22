Mesut Ozil angry with media over criticism

Bengaluru, October 22: Arsenal and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil is fuming over a 'campaign’ to undermine him as an Arsenal player.
The creative midfielder has grown increasingly angry with the campaign going on against him linking him with an exit from Emirates next summer.
The German told his close pals that he wants to set the record straight over his commitment to the club.
Reports claim that the World Cup-winner has not had talks about a new contract with Arsenal since March, has not told anybody at the club he wants to join Manchester United and has not also asked for £300k a week.
Ozil fears that the campaign from the media against him is questioning his commitment to the club and is furious with it.
A close friend of Ozil revealed: “Mesut has not had any contract offer from Arsenal. There were talks about a modest pay rise last season but all those talks ended in March. There’s been nothing since then.
“At the time there was uncertainty over Arsene Wenger’s future so the conversations stopped.
“He has not been offered £300,000 a week — in fact, he has no offers on the table from Arsenal or any other club.
“And he is not seeking to become the highest-paid player in the Premier League. That’s not his aim.”
Mesut Ozil has been linked with a summer exit from Arsenal next summer on a free transfer and reports emerged that he could be set for a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United whom he had worked with at Real Madrid formerly.
Ozil’s current Arsenal £150,000-a-week contract runs out at the end of the season. He could sign a pre-contract agreement with a European club from January 1 then leave on a free next summer.
But Ozil’s friend insisted: “Mesut is adamant he has never spoken to any player about going to Manchester United.
“He has no idea if United want him but he wants to stay at Arsenal. Look, he just bought a new house in London.
“Mesut had been renting but he decided to buy a house because he both expects and wants to stay.
“But he is angry that people are briefing against him and feels there seems to be some sort of campaign against him. His intention has always been to remain at Arsenal.
“Mesut, though, does feel he is being isolated and kept in the dark. He is worried that there is a game going on and he is left in the middle of it.”