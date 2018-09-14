Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Ozil can do more and be decisive - Emery

By
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil

London, September 14: Unai Emery has repeated his demand for Mesut Ozil to contribute more for Arsenal after a flat start to the campaign for the playmaker.

Emery has denied a rift with the midfielder, who retired from international duty following Germany's poor World Cup defence citing "racism and disrespect" over his Turkish roots.

Ozil missed Arsenal's 3-1 Premier League win over London rivals West Ham last month through illness but returned to the team for a 3-2 defeat of Cardiff City.

And with speculation over the state of Emery's relationship with Ozil continuing, the Spaniard has again called for the 29-year-old to step up his performance levels.

Emery, though, is ready to treat Saturday's trip to Newcastle United, Arsenal's first game after the international break, as a clean slate for players including Ozil.

"For me it is a new moment, for us and for every player," Emery told a news conference on Thursday.

"The reason we are working is to prepare each match with our players to have the possibility to arrive in Newcastle in the best condition for every player.

"That's the same for Mesut. He's working well. He is OK. I want to push them, I want to be demanding to prepare this match - Mesut the same.

"I want to find with him the possibility to do the best, to make decisive passes, to do more near and in the box to score. Also, I think he is working for the team to help us with his quality.

"But he is feeling like I am feeling. He can improve, he can do more. In this process, we will work, we will help him, give him the possibility on the pitch to be together, to find his qualities for us."

Emery has denied reports of a training ground row with Ozil over the player's preferred position and the former Paris Saint-Germain coach hailed the playmaker's versatility.

"In his career Mesut played like a 10 and on the right, coming inside with his quality," Emery added. "Here he has played both.

"He is very convinced about that in my conversations with him about it. I usually give players the position they feel the best. Mesut is in these two positions."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 4:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue