Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Two charged following incident at Ozil's home

By Opta
Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil left out for the Arsenals Premier League season opener at Newcastle United
Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil left out for the Arsenal's Premier League season opener at Newcastle United

London, August 11: Two men have been charged with a public order offence in connection with an incident outside the home of Arsenal's Mesut Ozil.

Ozil and team-mate Sead Kolasinac had previously been the victims of an attempted carjacking in July, causing them to miss two of Arsenal's pre-season friendlies.

Arsenal announced on Friday the pair would be left out for the Gunners' Premier League season opener at Newcastle United on Sunday following "further security incidents which are being investigated by the police".

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed two men were arrested and charged on Thursday. The two men were reportedly involved in an altercation with security staff outside Ozil's home.

A Met statement read: "Two men have been charged under Section 4a of the Public Order Act following an incident in Camden on Thursday, August 8.

"Ferhat Ercan, 27, of Highgate, and Salaman Ekinci, of Tottenham, were charged on August 9 following the incident and are due to appear at Highbury Corner magistrates' court on September 6."

More ARSENAL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: NIC 2 - 1 AMI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue