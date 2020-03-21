Mexican soccer league president says he has coronavirus

Football
By Pti

Mexico City, March 21: The president of Mexico's Liga MX soccer league announced on Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus.

League President Enrique Bonilla said in a statement that “I don't have serious symptoms."

He says he'll remain in isolation and keep up with the situation of Mexican first-division soccer.

Mexican first-division soccer matches were suspended this week until further notice to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexican soccer learned on Tuesday the head of Atlético de San Luis team, Alberto Marrero, also had coronavirus. Mexico has yet to declare legal bans on public gatherings, but has encouraged its citizens to maintain a healthy distance in crowded places.

Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 18:15 [IST]
