Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arteta felt 'a lot of disconnection' at Arsenal when he arrived

By Dejan Kalinic
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta discussed the position he found the club in when he took over.

London, May 6: Mikel Arteta felt there was "a lot of disconnection" when he took over at Arsenal late last year.

A former captain of Arsenal, Arteta was named head coach in December last year, replacing Unai Emery.

Arteta, who oversaw eight wins and six draws from 16 games in charge before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, said it was difficult to find the club in the position it was in.

Premier League Points Table

"Obviously coming into the club in that moment wasn't easy, but you mentioned a key word which is energy," he told club great Ian Wright in an interview for Adidas.

"I felt that the energy at the training ground, the stadium, wasn't right for this magnificent club and I've been here.

"I was lucky to play here so everybody has to feel first of all in that way and there was a lot of disconnection in many areas and I wanted to bring everybody together.

"First, to understand how lucky we are to be here and then a very clear direction of where we want to be."

Arsenal were ninth in the table, eight points adrift of fourth, when the Premier League season was suspended due to COVID-19.

Arteta said he was eager to return to action, but feels education around coronavirus would be key.

Coronavirus: Arteta was scared about infecting others after contracting COVID-19

"I think the hardest thing is going to be to educate the players and everybody involved at the training grounds and matchdays that this is different," he said.

"We have to be very strict with the protocols. Common sense will dictate when we can go to the next step and the next step and the next.

"We cannot rush it, we are all aiming to play, we need to play, we are willing to play, it's important for us, for the society, for the economy.

"We have that responsibility so we just have to be ready whenever they say go ahead, open that door and hit the gas."

More MIKEL ARTETA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Premier League behind closed doors?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 5:10 [IST]
Other articles published on May 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue