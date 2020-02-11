Football
Mikel Arteta identifies Celtic forward as priority signing

By
Mikel Arteta

Kolkata, February 11: After taking his time to settle down, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is believed to be readying himself for a busy summer transfer window in a bid to revamps his squad fully.

Since Arteta's appointment, though Arsenal have improved defensively, the cutting edge at upfront is still missing.

Arsenal are currently perched 10th in the Premier League table.

As per rumours, some of the club’s big earners like Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette could be off-loaded in the summer to lower the wage bill while star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubmeyang could also leave the side for a new challenge.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the future of the trio, Arsenal have started scouting attacking players as well next season.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the Gunners have identified Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard as one of their key transfer targets in summer.

The Frenchman has been a revelation since joining Celtic from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, winning two Premiership titles, one Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup twice.

Why he could be a wise addition?

Arteta is looking to bring in more younger blood to the side. At 22, Edouard has shown that he has that natural goal-scoring ability to play for a club like Arsenal and the North London side would also be wise to land the youngster ahead of any other interested parties.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 14:11 [IST]
