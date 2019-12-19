Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arsenal postpone pre-match news conference amid reported Arteta arrival

By Peter Hanson
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta looks likely to become Arsenal's new boss and the rearranging of a press conference has exacerbated rumours.

London, December 19: Arsenal have postponed a Thursday news conference amid reports Mikel Arteta is set to be appointed as the club's new boss.

The Gunners were due to hold a media briefing to preview Saturday's Premier League clash at Everton, who themselves are reportedly close to having a new man in the dugout in the form of Carlo Ancelotti.

However, Arsenal confirmed the conference would be put back a day to Friday with a time to be announced later on Thursday.

Fixtures | Results | Points Table

It comes at a time where Arsenal look certain to install former midfielder Arteta as the successor to Unai Emery, who was sacked as head coach last month.

Arteta has spent the past three years working as assistant to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and was on the sidelines in their 3-1 EFL Cup quarter-final victory over Oxford United on Wednesday.

Rumour Has It: Arsenal's Arteta talks annoy City, Ancelotti set for Everton

Arteta present as Sterling seals EFL Cup semi-final spot

City and Arsenal are thought still to be locked in negotiations over compensation for Arteta.

Arsenal find themselves languishing in 10th place after 17 Premier League games, some seven points off the top four and 27 adrift of leaders Liverpool.

More ARSENAL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PAK 191/10 (59.3) vs SRL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue