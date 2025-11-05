Why did Pratika Rawal not get Winner's Medal for India in Women's World Cup?

PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online?

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match in India, UK and Other Countries?

Football Mikel Merino Shines With Two Goals In Arsenal's 3-0 Champions League Victory Over Slavia Prague Arsenal achieved a convincing 3-0 win against Slavia Prague in the Champions League, highlighted by Mikel Merino's two goals and Bukayo Saka's penalty. The Gunners remain unbeaten in their last eight matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, November 5, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Arsenal secured a decisive 3-0 win against Slavia Prague in the Champions League, with Mikel Merino stepping up as a stand-in striker. The team was without Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli due to injuries. Merino's performance helped Arsenal maintain their lead in the standings, achieving four wins from four matches.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring with a penalty in the 32nd minute after Slavia's Lukas Provod handled the ball during a corner. This goal marked Saka's entry into Arsenal's record books, as he became the first player to score in four consecutive away games in the Champions League for the club.

Merino made an immediate impact in the second half by scoring just 35 seconds after play resumed. He converted Leandro Trossard's cross, setting a new record for Arsenal's fastest second-half goal in Champions League history. Later, he added another goal by heading Declan Rice's cross past Jakub Markovic.

Arsenal's defence remained solid throughout the match. Provod thought he had earned a penalty late on, but a VAR review overturned this decision, preserving Arsenal’s clean sheet. This result extended their streak of eight consecutive wins without conceding a goal.

Saka not only scored but also had five shots on target, four of which were in the first half. This achievement made him the first Arsenal player since 2003-04 to have four or more shots on target in one half of a Champions League game. Meanwhile, Merino became the first Spanish player since Lucas Perez in 2016 to score twice for Arsenal in Europe.

Arsenal’s current form is impressive as they match historical records set by Preston North End and Liverpool for consecutive wins without conceding. Their defensive solidity has been key to maintaining their position at the top of their group standings.