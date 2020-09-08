Milan and Inter lined up for Coppa Italia showdown

Milan, Sept. 8: Milan and Inter could head into a derby showdown in the quarter-finals of this season's Coppa Italia.
The draw for the 2020-21 edition of Italy's domestic knockout competition has last season's top eight from Serie A as the seeded teams.
Juventus, Inter, Atalanta, Lazio, Roma, Milan, Sassuolo and holders Napoli will not enter until the last 16 in January.
The mapped out nature of the draw means the San Siro giants could face off in the quarter-finals, with Roma v Napoli and Atalanta v Lazio among the other possibilities.
As was the case last time around, all ties will be single-legged affairs with the exception of the semi-finals.
The final will take place at San Siro on May 19, with the usual venue of Rome's Stadio Olimpico having to be prepared for its run as a European Championship venue.