Football

Milan hold transfer talks with Dejan Lovren's agent

By
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren close to Milan move

Bengaluru, July 2: Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is a target for AC Milan and the Italian side have reportedly met with the Croatian's agent to discuss about a transfer.

Lovren emerged as a possible target for the Serie A side at the beginning of June, with the Reds valuing the Croatian at £25 million.

According to reports, the club have now met with Predrag Mijatovic, an intermediary working for Vlado Lemic, Lovren's agent on Monday (July 1).

Lemic also represents Luka Modric, but the Real Madrid midfielder is reportedly not open to a move, which could suggest the meeting was for the transfer of the Croatian defender.

The Italian side have identified the backline as the foremost area to strengthen first and had the idea of roping in Stuttgart defender Ozan Kabak or Sampdoria centre-back Joachim Andersen.

However, after both the defenders snubbed a move - with Kabak opting for Schalke, while Andersen, next on the list, more likely to leave Italy, with Lyon favourites to land him, Milan have been forced into changing their targets.

With the forgotten Serie A giants targetting an experienced defender to shore up a woeful back line, they have reportedly rekindled their interest in Lovren.

However, the high asking price of the Reds has now said to have emerged as a stumbling block. Lovren still has a couple of years left on his deal at Anfield as well as a one-year option which can be activated in 2021 and reportedly is valued around £25m.

Milan apparently want Liverpool to lower their demands and the rumoured fee is believed to have emerged as the only stumbling block.

Liverpool also are not eager to stop Lovren leaving the side this summer, but unless there's a reliable replacement coming in, they will not let him go.

Lovren has been a divisive figure ever since joining Liverpool from Southampton in 2014 and it's fair to say that his time at Anfield has been a mixed one.

Although he was instrumental in helping Liverpool reach the Champions League final in the 2017-18 term as well guiding Croatia to World Cup final, the 29-year-old lost his first-team berth, making just 18 appearances due to his injuries and emergence of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

And moreover, with the Reds understood to be eager to land a new defender to partner van Dijk next season, it could further send the defender more down the pecking order and that has put a big question mark on his Anfield future.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 9:48 [IST]
