Milan vs Inter: Three take aways from Milan derby

Bengaluru, September 22: One of the biggest derbies in world football - Milan derby - took place on Saturday (September 21) night when AC Milan and Inter Milan locked horns with each other at the San Siro.
Eyes from across the globe were on the big game between the two new-look sides under two new managers but the game was a big letdown for those who thought it would be a good contest. The Antonio Conte revolution at Inter Milan continued as the Nerazzurri defeated their rivals 0-2.
The win saw Inter maintain their 100% start to the season and keep a 2-point lead over Juventus at the top whereas it is evident that Milan are out and out still a side struggling with too much mediocrity. Here are three talking points from the game.
Romelu Lukaku is a gem if he can be used properly
Romelu Lukaku looked like a lost soul at Manchester United but at Inter, he is looking like a completely different player. His confidence is back and it is showing in the scoresheet as the Belgian scored his third goal in Serie A in four games.
The Belgian superstar was often made the scapegoat at Manchester United in a team full of medriocrity but with the manager's trust in him at Inter, he looks to have gotten his belief back.
Lukaku's link-up play during the game was also praise-worthy and he looks like the biggest weapon of Conte's new-look Inter who looks capable of giving Juventus a hard run for money this season.
Milan are far from a top side
Milan have fallen from their grace quite some time back and it seems that things are not going to improve for them this season too.
Another managerial change took place for the Rossoneri this summer with Marco Giampaolo taking over but they still look an outright average side and it will be a big ask from them to finish inside top four with a considerable gap in quality between them and the likes of Juventus, Inter or Napoli.
Inter never looked in trouble from the moment they took the lead, with AC Milan's just one shot on target painting a literal picture of their toothlessness for much of the encounter.
Milan could lose their top players next summer
Milan do have some players who stand out from the rest in the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli and Suso who look too good in comparison to the rest of the players.
Milan could drop out from even the top ten after this gameweek and if things do not improve, they could yet again miss out on top four.
Without Champions League football, they could lose their star players next summer and they might not be able to replace them properly. Milan needs a revival in fortune soon or else they could be forgotten giants for once and all.