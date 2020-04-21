Football
Milik still in Napoli talks amid Milan, Atletico & Juve links – agent

By Sacha Pisani

Naples, April 21: Arkadiusz Milik remains in talks with Napoli over a new contract amid links to Milan, Atletico Madrid and Juventus, according to his agent David Pantak.

Napoli forward Milik is out of contract in 2021 and the Poland international has so far failed to agree fresh terms at the Serie A club.

Speculation has emerged that Milik could leave Napoli, with Italian rivals Milan reportedly keen admirers of the 26-year-old, while Juve and LaLiga's Atletico are also believed to be interested.

Pantak addressed rumours about Milik, telling Calciomercato: "Regarding everything that's come out in the media in the past few days, I want to clarify that they're only rumours, some of them even disrespectful to Napoli as a club.

"I'm in constant contact with Napoli's sporting director, our conversations on [Milik's] renewal have remained active.

"At the end of this difficult period for everyone, we'll meet and try to find a solution.

"Only in the event that one can't be found will we think of a shared solution for the good of the player and club."

Milik, who joined Napoli from Dutch giants Ajax in 2016, had scored 12 goals across all competitions before the 2019-20 season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 9:50 [IST]
