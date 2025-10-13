Football Millie Bright Announces Retirement From International Football After Stellar Career With England Millie Bright has announced her retirement from international football after a successful career with the England Lionesses, including winning the European Championship in 2022. She aims to focus on club commitments with Chelsea. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

Millie Bright, a key figure in England's football team, has decided to retire from international play. Her career highlights include leading England to victory in the 2022 European Championship and captaining the team to the 2023 World Cup final. Although they narrowly lost to Spain, her leadership was pivotal. Bright debuted internationally in September 2016, earning 88 caps and scoring six goals.

Throughout her career, Bright was part of significant tournaments like Euro 2017 and the 2019 World Cup semi-finals. She also celebrated victories with England at the Arnold Clark Cup in both 2022 and 2023. Her contributions on and off the field have left a lasting impact on English football, earning her respect across the sport.

Bright expressed gratitude for her journey with the national team, stating, "The reality of the last decade wearing the Three Lions has surpassed even my wildest dreams." She acknowledged that while she wished it could last forever, all good things must eventually end. Her decision to retire is driven by a desire to focus fully on her club commitments with Chelsea.

Sarina Wiegman, England's coach, praised Bright's influence: "Millie will forever be an England legend for what she has given to her country." Wiegman highlighted Bright's leadership qualities and her significant contributions both on and off the pitch. Despite retiring from international play, Wiegman believes Bright still has much to offer the game.

Bright chose not to participate in this summer's Euros as England defended their title. She felt unable to give her best mentally or physically. This decision allowed her to step aside for new talent while ensuring she could dedicate herself entirely to club football.

Acknowledging Support and Looking Ahead

Reflecting on her career, Bright said she aims to leave teams better than she found them. She believes stepping aside now allows new players to shine after their recent achievements. "I know they will go on to achieve even greater things," she stated, pledging support as their biggest fan.

Bright extended heartfelt thanks to teammates, coaches, staff, friends, family, and fans for their unwavering support throughout her career. Their belief meant everything to her and is something she'll always cherish.

As Millie Bright transitions away from international football, she leaves behind a legacy of leadership and success that will inspire future generations of players.