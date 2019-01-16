Mitrovic, Kamara dragged apart by teammates after fight during yoga session

Bengaluru, January 16: Fulham forwards Aleksandar Mitrovic and Aboubakar Kamara had a second row in only a couple of weeks time as they had to be separated by team-mates after an alleged fight during a team yoga session in the club.
The reports claim that during a decompression session in the club Mitrovic was annoyed by Kamara and his manners against the yoga teacher and felt his Cottagers' team-mate had been rude to the instructor. The Serbian forward then lost his cool with the French forward and both of them involved in a red-hot dispute.
The altercation, however, was believed to be not physical but the level of argument was pretty fierce and they had to be separated by team-mates.
The incident comes just weeks after Mitrovic and Kamara publicly fought over penalty duties during Fulham's 1-0 win over Huddersfield.
The Serbian forward is usually the Cottagers' designated penalty taker and went forward to take it. But Kamara who won the spot-kick in the game stopped him instead and forcefully stepped in grabbing the ball to shoulder the responsibility himself.
To his misery, Kamara ended up missing the penalty although Mitrovic saved his blushes by scoring a stoppage-time winner.
Ranieri following the penalty fiasco clearly stated that he was not happy with the former Amiens forward's action and indicated that he disrespected the club.
Claudio Ranieri told BBC Sport: "He did not respect me, the club, team-mates and crowd. I spoke with him, it is not right.
"I said to Aboubakar Kamara to leave the ball to Aleksandar Mitrovic, he is the man who shoots the penalties. It is unbelievable what he did.
"I wanted to kill him. That is normal when one man takes a ball, only because he scored the last penalty . It should be Mitrovic, that is it."
The forward in the next game as a consequence lost his first-team spot but came from the bench to score in their 4-1 loss to Arsenal. The 23-year-old forward, however, was not included in Ranieri's 18-man squad for their trip to Burnley last weekend - after his latest disagreement with Mitrovic and it looks like now Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri is ready to get rid of him after being fed-up with his actions in recent weeks.