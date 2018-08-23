Mo Salah turned down Real Madrid

Bengaluru, August 23: Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah turned down the chance to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid after being approached by the club last month, according to reports in Spain. Spanish outlet El Pais claim Los Blancos spoke with both Salah's and Harry Kane's agents about filling the Portugal captain's boots but were disappointed in both cases.
Liverpool star Salah, 26, snubbed Real and signed a new Anfield contract instead, while Tottenham had no intention of selling Kane.
The Egypt winger scored a record 32 Premier League goals last season and is in contention to win the Ballon d'Or as well as the UEFA Player of the Year. And with five-time winner Ronaldo joining Juventus for £99million, Real Madrid are desperately looking to bring in a star name.
Eden Hazard looks to be the most achievable player Madrid can land this summer with Chelsea out of the UEFA Championship League this season. The 27-year-old has made no secret of his desire to play at the Bernabeu and his contract at Stamford Bridge has just two years remaining.
During his World Cup with Belgium, Hazard said: "After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different. Certainly after this World Cup.
"I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision - if they want to let me go. You know my preferred destination."
However, new Real boss Julen Lopetegui believes Gareth Bale could be the man to replace Ronaldo. He said: "Gareth is happy to play at Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the main players in the recent history of Real Madrid. He expressed a desire to leave and we allowed him to. Gareth Bale is a magnificent player, with so many qualities. He can help fill the void."