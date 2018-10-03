Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Modric: Real Madrid not in crisis

By
Luka Modric is confident of Real Madrid fightback
Luka Modric is confident of Real Madrid fightback

London, Ocotber 3: Luka Modric denied Real Madrid are in crisis following their shock 1-0 loss to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

Real can't live in the past regarding Ronaldo - Nacho

Madrid succumbed to a second-minute goal from Nikola Vlasic on Tuesday as the holders crashed to a second defeat in three games.

Casemiro, Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz all hit the woodwork for Madrid, who failed to score for the third successive match in all competitions for the first time since January 2007.

Pressure is mounting on head coach Julen Lopetegui but Modric is adamant Madrid will arrest their slump.

"It's not a crisis but we haven't been performing the way we should," said Modric, who started on the bench. "No doubt, we'll get back to winning ways.

"As for tonight, CSKA showed they are very well organised and have really good players.

"They used their chance, we didn't use ours."

Madrid, who drew 0-0 against city rivals Atletico in LaLiga last time out having been outclassed by Sevilla 3-0, travel to Deportivo Alaves on Saturday.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
I like to dominate bowlers: Prithvi Shaw
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 4:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue