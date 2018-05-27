Football

Salah injury update: Egyptian FA calm World Cup fears

Posted By:
Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah

Cairo, May 27: The Egyptian Football Association has moved to calm fears Mohamed Salah will miss the World Cup, claiming tests have shown the injury is not as bad as first suspected.

The Liverpool star went off in tears after half an hour of his side's 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, having hurt his shoulder when falling awkwardly under a challenge from Sergio Ramos on Saturday (May 26).

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the problem looked "really serious" and, although he was eager to wait for tests, he admitted Salah's prospects of going to Russia were in jeopardy.

However, Egypt's FA later tweeted to say the team doctor had spoken with Liverpool officials who confirmed an x-ray showed ligament damage in his shoulder, rather than a fracture.

It added there was "optimism" around Salah's prospects of being fit for the first of their Group A matches against Uruguay on June 15. Liverpool have yet to release a further update of their own on the player's condition.

Jurgen Klopp's side went on to lose thanks to two goals from Gareth Bale, after Sadio Mane had cancelled out a second-half opener from Karim Benzema.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, May 27, 2018, 4:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue