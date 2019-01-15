Football

Salah will be motivated by criticism – Henderson

Liverpool, January 15: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson backed Mohamed Salah and said the forward would only get better if criticism of him continued.

Salah has been accused of diving in recent weeks, including for a penalty that he converted in his team's 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Egypt international is enjoying another fine season, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists in 22 Premier League games.

Henderson defended the 26-year-old and the Liverpool captain feels Salah will only lift if the criticism continues.

"He will do things that some fans might not see that often but they should enjoy him because he is world class," the midfielder told UK newspapers.

"It was a penalty, a clear penalty. There's nothing to talk about that.

"In terms of Mo, I would think away grounds would be appreciative of what they see. The things he does, I'm sure he is a joy to watch.

"If they try to put pressure on him, they will only make him better. It won't bother him. He's so strong, I know he is.

"The more people are against him, the more he will want to prove them wrong. I'm not worried about that. When he goes to away grounds, people should appreciate him. He will do things that people want to see."

Liverpool hold a four-point lead atop the Premier League and host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

