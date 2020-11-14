Salah returns second positive coronavirus result

London, November 14: Mohamed Salah has returned a second positive test for coronavirus, confirming the Liverpool talisman will have to go through a period of isolation.
The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) revealed on Friday that Salah tested positive for COVID-19, though subsequently added that further tests would take place.
However, there has been no reprieve for the 28-year-old star, who again returned a positive result.
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah tests positive for COVID-19
Salah will therefore miss Egypt's upcoming double-header with Togo, while he will be unable to feature for Liverpool in their Premier League clash with Leicester City on November 25.
His availability for the Champions League meeting with Atalanta on November 28 is also in doubt.
"Egyptian national team and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has undergone a second test, and results have confirmed that Salah tested positive for COVID-19," a statement released by the EFA said.
"Salah is keeping a high spirit and is not showing any symptoms of the virus."
The EFA also confirmed they are liaising closely with Liverpool's medical staff.
Salah has been in sensational form for defending champions the Reds this term, netting 10 goals in all competitions and creating more chances than any other player in the Premier League.
It has so far been a costly international break for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who is set to be without Joe Gomez for a significant part of the campaign after the centre-back sustained a knee injury on duty with England, while Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered a calf problem in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the Reds' last game.
Gomez underwent successful surgery on Thursday, and on Friday issued a message of thanks for the support he has received.
"The road to recovery has already begun," wrote Gomez in a post on his official social media accounts.
"I've been here before, I know what it takes and I'll be back stronger than ever. I'm obviously gutted, but this is part of gods [sic] plan and I believe everything happens for a reason.
"I'd like to thank everyone for their well wishes and messages of support. I'm focused on my recovery and supporting my team-mates in every way I can."