Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Fewer goals and creating less – Salah's form dip in Opta numbers

By
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's form has dipped for the Premier League contenders

London, April 4: Mohamed Salah may be enjoying another fine campaign for Liverpool, but the star forward has dropped off in a crucial period.

Salah hit back at his critics after Liverpool edged Tottenham 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Egypt international played a major role in Spurs' calamitous late own goal, but he has just one strike in his past 11 games in all competitions.

Using Opta data, we compare Salah's first 16 Premier League games of this season with his most recent 16, assessing just how the 26-year-old is performing.

Flow of goals slows

Salah scored 10 goals in the first 16 games of the league season, managing a strike every 130.9 minutes for Liverpool.

However, despite playing 116 more minutes through the second half of the campaign so far, he has scored three fewer goals.

Salah has scored seven times in those 16 games, averaging a goal every 203.6 minutes.

But that is not for a lack of trying, with Salah almost taking as many shots – 52 in his most recent 16 compared to 57. He also has slightly fewer shots on target (25 to 27) in the more recent period.

Chances squandered

Perhaps the most significant drop off for Salah has come with his shot conversion rate.

Still chasing his 50th Premier League goal, his conversion is down from 17.5 per cent to 13.5 in the past 16 games.

Whether it is the desperation to end his barren run or fatigue impacting decision making late in the season, Salah has dipped below the standards he set earlier in the campaign.

Salah's impact lessened

Fortunately for Liverpool, fellow attacker Sadio Mane has been in red-hot form during Salah's poorer run, leading to reported transfer interest from LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

But Salah's impact – goals aside – has also lessened, particularly when it comes to his creativity.

Despite playing 116 more minutes, Salah has created 10 fewer chances (23 to 33) in the past 16 league games than in the 16 before it. He also has one fewer assist in that period.

While they have felt his dip, Liverpool are well and truly in the fight for the Premier League title.

If Salah can recapture his best, they may be hard to stop in their bid for a first league title since 1990.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: VAL 2 - 1 RMD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue