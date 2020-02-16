Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mohun Bagan fined Rs 3 lakh, asked to clear dues to 4 ex-players and former coach Jamil

By Pti
Mohun Bagan fined Rs 3 lakh, asked to clear dues to 4 ex-players and former coach Jamil

Kolkata, Feb 16: The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) disciplinary committee on Sunday fined I-League heavyweights Mohun Bagan Rs 3 lakh for non-payment of salary to four of its former players.

The Mariners, who are front runners to clinch this season's I-League title, have been directed to clear the dues and pay the fine within a fortnight.

"The disciplinary Committee under the chairmanship of Ushanath Banerjee directed Mohun Bagan to pay dues of four players within 30 days and pay fine of Rs. 3,00,000 within 15 days, failing which they will face 'Transfer Ban' for forthcoming successive two windows in whatever name or under banner it plays in any AIFF tournament," the order stated, a copy of which was accessed by PTI.

Mohun Bagan have been directed to pay Kerala Blasters midfielder duo of Raju Gaikwad and Darren Caldeira Rs 11 lakh and Rs 8,70,601 respectively. Abhishek Ambekar (currently East Bengal left-back) and former goalkeeper Ricardo Cardoze who is currently without a club have got dues of Rs 5,60,000 and Rs 7,60,000 respectively since 2017.

Former Mohun Bagan coach Khalid Jameel has also not been paid fully but the club have given him assurance to clear his dues within a month. Thus Mohun Bagan have been directed by the disciplinary committee to pay the remaining Rs 8,20,000 to Jamil within a month.

"Khalid Jamil informed that in the meantime he has been paid Rs.4,00,000 with assurance of clearing balance dues within early next month. Other Players however informed that they have not been paid any amount," the order said.

Recording the statement of Jamil and expecting that Mohun Bagan would fulfil their commitment, the AIFF Disciplinary Committee on Saturday adjourned hearing in Nagpur for a month.

More MOHUN BAGAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: SFC 2 - 2 ESP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 18:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue