Moment of silence to be held for Reyes ahead of Champions League final

By Opta
Reyes - cropped

Madrid, June 1: A moment of silence for Jose Antonio Reyes shall be observed at the Wanda Metropolitano ahead of the Champions League final, UEFA has confirmed.

Former Sevilla and Arsenal star Reyes dies in traffic accident | Ramos & Monchi lead tributes to former Sevilla star Reyes

Former Sevilla, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid player Reyes died in a traffic accident at the age of 35 on Saturday.

Tottenham and Liverpool go head-to-head in Madrid on Saturday, with Atleti's ground playing host to the final of UEFA's flagship competition.

And the governing body has now announced respects will be paid to the former Spain international prior to kick-off.

"UEFA and European football are deeply saddened by the terrible news that Jose Antonio Reyes has passed away and I would like to express my sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones for their loss," said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

"He had a glittering career and won numerous honours wherever he played and I am shocked and saddened that his life has been so tragically cut short."

Reyes signed for second-tier Spanish club Extremadura in January, and the Royal Spanish Football Federation has confirmed seven of Sunday's planned Segunda Division fixtures have been postponed.

Story first published: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 19:40 [IST]
