Monaco up Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe's price

Paris, August 2: Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe finds himself being one of the most sought out players in the world right now with a host of clubs in the race for the signature of the scintillating teenager.
Mbappe stunned the whole of Europe last season with an amazing breakthrough season helping his club clinch the Ligue 1 title ahead of heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and was also a major force behind the club's long run in the Champions League that ended in the semis.
Real Madrid were believed to be leading the race for the promising teenage forward and were reportedly prepared to break the bank for him, but recent reports suggest that they will have to dig deeper if they want to bring the Frenchman to Santiago Bernabeu.
Real Madrid were reportedly willing to pay around £160 million for the France international, but Monaco have now upped their asking price for the 18-year-old to £200 million.
Reports suggest that Barcelona have also entered the fray for Mbappe as their star player Neymar is closing in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain and they have found his potential replacement in Mbappe. However, £200 million is a ludicrous amount for a player who has had just one good season so far.
Liverpool and Arsenal are also said to be chasing the teenage sensation but neither of them are willing to match the demands of Monaco. We have to see if Real Madrid or Barcelona agrees to pay such a huge sum for Mbappe.
The attacker scored 24 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions last season and produced a number of man of the match displays in Champions league, scoring five goals in four knockout games.
Real president Florentino Perez is also a longtime admirer of the youngster and apparently believes the attacker could be fitted into the profile of the Real Madrid Galacticos next season.
With Frenchman Zidane managing the club and his idol Cristiano Ronaldo at the club, a move to Real Madrid still looks more probable than a move to Barcelona.
